Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] fell -69.46% so far this year. What now?

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] price plunged by -68.89 percent to reach at -$7.02. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Gatos Silver Provides Update on Mineral Resources and Reserves at Cerro Los Gatos and 2022 Performance Guidance.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the resource and reserve estimation process following recent reconciliation work at its Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine and provided strong 2022 production and cost guidance for the CLG operation.

During the Company’s resource and reserve update process for the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”), which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance, the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled “Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico” with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the “2020 Technical Report”), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.

A sum of 17770208 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 707.93K shares. Gatos Silver Inc. shares reached a high of $4.32 and dropped to a low of $3.00 until finishing in the latest session at $3.17.

The one-year GATO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.14. The average equity rating for GATO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price from $17 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GATO stock. On July 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GATO shares from 15 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

GATO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.07. With this latest performance, GATO shares dropped by -70.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.06 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gatos Silver Inc. Fundamentals:

Gatos Silver Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $387 million, or 91.10% of GATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GATO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,756,086, which is approximately -1.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN, holding 6,205,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.23 million in GATO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.75 million in GATO stock with ownership of nearly 38.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE:GATO] by around 7,676,919 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,146,765 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 29,187,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,011,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GATO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,794,201 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 695,442 shares during the same period.