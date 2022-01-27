Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] is -11.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.46 at the close of the session, down -3.08%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Fortuna drills 20.2 g/t gold over 18.2 meters at the Séguéla gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update of its Sunbird exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, “Exploration results at Séguéla continue to support the high-grade trend we have seen from the recent drilling at the Sunbird Prospect, and with all results now to hand, the Company is looking forward to seeing a maiden inferred resource estimate for Sunbird.” Mr. Weedon continued, “Mineralization at Sunbird remains open along strike and at depth, where coarse visible gold seen in diamond drill core is supported by high gold assay grades, with the high-grade core extending more than 250 meters in strike length.” Mr. Weedon concluded, “Significant upside remains at depth and additional drilling has commenced to test this potential.”.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is now -11.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.64 and lowest of $3.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.85, which means current price is +3.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5072668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.50. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $263 million, or 32.98% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,354,011, which is approximately -7.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 4,345,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.51 million in FSM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.68 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -11.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 13,374,343 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,913,479 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 45,473,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,760,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,641,700 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,503,403 shares during the same period.