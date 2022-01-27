For Target Corporation [TGT], Analyst sees a rise to $270. What next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] slipped around -5.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $214.68 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 16, 2022. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company’s 218th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About TargetMinneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Target Corporation stock is now -7.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGT Stock saw the intraday high of $218.68 and lowest of $212.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 268.98, which means current price is +1.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4603794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $282.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $275 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $286, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 317 to 329.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.71 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.82, while it was recorded at 219.61 for the last single week of trading, and 237.79 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 13.99%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $83,443 million, or 82.00% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,878,327, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,153,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.08 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.88 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -1.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 945 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 14,210,280 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 20,943,827 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 343,136,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,290,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,050,350 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 4,452,433 shares during the same period.