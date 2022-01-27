For Aflac Incorporated [AFL], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $62.16 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.55, while the highest price level was $63.22. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Aflac Incorporated included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Company recognized as a leader in transparent gender-data reporting for third consecutive year.

Aflac Incorporated, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index [GEI], a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.46 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 3496327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $60.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.50, while it was recorded at 61.66 for the last single week of trading, and 55.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.90%.

There are presently around $27,552 million, or 61.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.89 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 18,478,120 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 18,556,833 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 406,202,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,237,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,528,780 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,067 shares during the same period.