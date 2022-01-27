Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Is Currently -1.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.80%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Newsweek Ranks FIS as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Key facts:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FIS was selected for the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance.

Over the last 12 months, FIS stock dropped by -11.05%. The one-year Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.12. The average equity rating for FIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.21 billion, with 613.00 million shares outstanding and 604.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, FIS stock reached a trading volume of 5009354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $147.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.24, while it was recorded at 111.19 for the last single week of trading, and 129.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +33.49. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.83. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of $2,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

FIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 14.95%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,296 million, or 92.80% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,872,604, which is approximately 3.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,868,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.39 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.36 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 20.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 43,230,569 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 49,366,168 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 454,558,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,155,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,257,158 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,837,418 shares during the same period.