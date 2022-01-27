Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Stock trading around $5.98 per share: What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] traded at a low on 01/26/22, posting a -8.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.98. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Equinox Gold Provides 2022 Guidance: Production Increasing to 625,000 to 710,000 Ounces of Gold.

All dollar amounts are expressed in US$.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces 2022 production guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold, increasing from 2021 production of 602,100 ounces of gold. Cost guidance includes cash costs1 of $1,080 to $1,140 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs1,2 (“AISC”) of $1,330 to $1,415 per ounce of gold sold. Guidance does not include production from the Mercedes Mine as the previously announced sale is expected to close around the end of the first quarter of 2022. Equinox Gold’s Chairman, Ross Beaty, and CEO, Christian Milau, will host a corporate update today starting at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET). Further details are provided at the end of this news release.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5052459 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equinox Gold Corp. stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.40%.

The market cap for EQX stock reached $1.88 billion, with 300.51 million shares outstanding and 255.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 5052459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.86. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.46.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.99. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $538 million, or 40.70% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,776,762, which is approximately -5.392% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.01 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $30.77 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 3,279,368 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 6,162,298 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 72,467,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,908,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,709 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 370,231 shares during the same period.