EQT Corporation [EQT] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.34%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that EQT ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF ITS DEBT TENDER OFFER.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the early results of its previously announced tender offer (the Tender Offer) to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount (the Maximum Tender Amount) of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the Notes). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 29, 2021 (the Offer to Purchase) and remain unchanged.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 12, 2022 (the Early Tender Date) and the aggregate principal amount of Notes that the Company expects to accept for purchase on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below), as well as certain other terms of the Tender Offer, are set forth in the table below. Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 12, 2022. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn.

Over the last 12 months, EQT stock rose by 25.86%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.35. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.80 billion, with 377.96 million shares outstanding and 376.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 8367572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $31.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EQT stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQT shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.34. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 20.93 for the last single week of trading, and 20.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,083 million, or 89.60% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,971,707, which is approximately 9.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,665,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.94 million in EQT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $509.63 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -13.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 101,146,851 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 33,741,124 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 208,116,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,004,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,109,775 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,694,181 shares during the same period.