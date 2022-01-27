Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $22

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Dun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 4847405 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $20.47 and dropped to a low of $19.82 until finishing in the latest session at $20.10.

The one-year DNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.22. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $26.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 10.29%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,634 million, or 66.60% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 68,052,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $481.48 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 5.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 32,744,919 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 25,861,454 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 271,121,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,727,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,580,215 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,622,141 shares during the same period.