Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] stock Downgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $71

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $82.45 during the day while it closed the day at $81.38. The company report on January 20, 2022 that CON EDISON DECLARES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2022, an annualized increase of 6 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.10 a share.

“The 48th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition,” said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its adjusted earnings.

Consolidated Edison Inc. stock has also loss -0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ED stock has inclined by 6.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.10% and lost -4.62% year-on date.

The market cap for ED stock reached $28.57 billion, with 353.75 million shares outstanding and 353.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 4224846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $76.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $74 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on ED stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ED shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 18.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.13, while it was recorded at 81.98 for the last single week of trading, and 77.30 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,927 million, or 65.50% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,822,154, which is approximately 7.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,165,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 7.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 17,310,510 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 13,100,290 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 189,876,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,287,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,281,642 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,350,051 shares during the same period.