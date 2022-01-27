Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Stock trading around $81.74 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] loss -2.31% or -1.93 points to close at $81.74 with a heavy trading volume of 7519955 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Partners with 3Shape to Deliver Innovative, Personalized Tooth Whitening Experience with 3Shape Unite Platform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape are partnering to introduce the Colgate Illuminator, an exclusive, tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S. The new tool will enable more accurate consultations and deliver an improved patient experience.

Colgate-Palmolive, whose brand Colgate is found in more homes than any other, and 3Shape, a leading digital dentistry 3D scanner software and service provider, today introduced the Colgate Illuminator–an in-clinic predictive tool that shows personalized results for consumers of Colgate’s high-impact teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional. It is a great way to illustrate the potential results for the patient and help them visualize what they may achieve.

It opened the trading session at $83.19, the shares rose to $83.32 and dropped to $81.485, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CL points out that the company has recorded -2.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CL reached to a volume of 7519955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $86.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $86, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 70.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.05, while it was recorded at 83.29 for the last single week of trading, and 80.06 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 5.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $54,535 million, or 80.60% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,214,509, which is approximately 2.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,178,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.04 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.06 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 34,302,298 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 29,399,742 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 588,084,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 651,786,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,641,669 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,430,257 shares during the same period.