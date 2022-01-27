Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Revenue clocked in at $774.50 million, down -17.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] loss -5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $25.23 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Chegg to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Today, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2021 which ended December 31st, 2021 on Monday, February 7th, 2022 after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

Chegg Inc. represents 144.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.74 billion with the latest information. CHGG stock price has been found in the range of $25.15 to $26.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 4540054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $48.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 107 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.50 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 64.27 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $3,768 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,009,007, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,225,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.81 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $295.05 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 12,098,465 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 12,162,723 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 117,124,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,385,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,867 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,727 shares during the same period.