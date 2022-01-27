Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently -0.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $214.31 at the close of the session, down -0.01%. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on January 28.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Friday, January 28. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Caterpillar Inc. stock is now 3.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAT Stock saw the intraday high of $216.83 and lowest of $207.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 246.69, which means current price is +4.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4347657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $232.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $232 to $235, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.07, while it was recorded at 216.20 for the last single week of trading, and 213.34 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 33.34%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $78,787 million, or 69.60% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,854,764, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,777,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.74 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.09 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 933 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 16,981,500 shares. Additionally, 833 investors decreased positions by around 24,287,207 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 326,327,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,595,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,290,910 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,518 shares during the same period.