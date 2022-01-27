Canaan Inc. [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $448.00 million, down -22.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.29 during the day while it closed the day at $4.01. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Canaan Expands its Mining Operations with Deployment of Over 10,000 Mining Machines.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into strategic collaboration agreements with multiple crypto mining firms for joint-mining business in Kazakhstan.

On December 22, 2021, the Company successfully launched the last batch of mining machines online under its first phase of deployment in Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had an aggregate of 10,300 AvalonMiner units in mining operations in the country. The Company continues to deploy additional computing power according to its mining business expansion plan.

Canaan Inc. stock has also loss -21.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has declined by -54.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.28% and lost -22.14% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $793.34 million, with 174.36 million shares outstanding and 129.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 4649851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.98. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 11,002,295 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,878,888 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,962,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,843,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,373,912 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,534,790 shares during the same period.