BTIG Research slashes price target on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] – find out why.

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] price plunged by -1.40 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on January 26, 2022 that American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 3683399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. American Homes 4 Rent shares reached a high of $39.065 and dropped to a low of $37.83 until finishing in the latest session at $37.96.

The one-year AMH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.92. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $45.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.56.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.27, while it was recorded at 38.82 for the last single week of trading, and 39.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Homes 4 Rent Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.45 and a Gross Margin at +15.58. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.00. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,282 million, or 87.50% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,302,289, which is approximately -0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,103,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.47 million in AMH stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $703.75 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly -0.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Homes 4 Rent stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 17,242,398 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 26,459,983 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 223,370,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,072,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,810,077 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,705,852 shares during the same period.