Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently 9.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] price surged by 9.40 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Expects to Report $31M-$35M Revenue for 2021, up to 30% Growth, Anticipating Significant Revenue Growth for 2022.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the US, India and China, today announced the Company expects to report revenue of between $31 million to $35 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with more than 85% of revenues generated from US, European, and Indian customers. This represents revenue growth of up to 30% from the $26.8 million revenue reported in fiscal year 2020.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the meantime, the Company anticipates significant revenue growth for the fiscal year 2022 from both its core operations, that expects to generate between $45 million and $55 million in revenue, and its recently acquired innovative clean energy business, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), which expects to contribute between $40 million to $50 million in contract value in 2022, its first full year of financial consolidation with Borqs.

A sum of 4571870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Borqs Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.389 and dropped to a low of $0.33 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BRQS Stock Performance Analysis:

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4300, while it was recorded at 0.3179 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7180 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borqs Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 670,474, which is approximately 3640.858% of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 326,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BRQS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $49000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 52.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,227,969 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 198,317 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 99,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,256 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 198,317 shares during the same period.