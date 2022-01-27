Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] is -28.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] closed the trading session at $0.63 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.625, while the highest price level was $0.76. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Boqii Holding Limited Fiscal 2021 Annual General Meeting Record Date Extension.

Boqii Holding Limited (“Boqii” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it will extend the record date for its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) to close of business on January 24, 2022 (Eastern Standard Time).

For additional details of the AGM, please refer to the Company’s announcement made on January 13, 2022 Boqii Holding Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on February 28, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.54 percent and weekly performance of -9.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 319.64K shares, BQ reached to a volume of 7566715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BQ shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boqii Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

BQ stock trade performance evaluation

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, BQ shares dropped by -35.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1114, while it was recorded at 0.6626 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8424 for the last 200 days.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.53. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.23.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -26.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.98. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$88,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 298,670 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 418,598 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,405,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,123,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,776 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 46,016 shares during the same period.