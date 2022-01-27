BofA Securities slashes price target on Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] – find out why.

Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTX] closed the trading session at $6.21 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $6.64. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Cortexyme Announces Clinical Hold on Atuzaginstat’s Investigational New Drug Application.

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced that the company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 25, 2022 placing a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303). The company plans to provide additional updates pending continued engagement with FDA.

Cortexyme is immediately implementing a cost reduction program to rationalize operations and to allow continued support for planned clinical milestones, providing an expected cash runway through 2024. The company intends to prioritize development of its next generation gingipain inhibitor, COR588, in Alzheimer’s disease. COR588 is currently completing a Phase 1 SAD/MAD study and results are expected in the second quarter 2022. In addition, Cortexyme plans to explore strategic alternatives for its coronavirus program and non-Alzheimer’s indications for COR388. Cortexyme intends to provide a more detailed update on its pipeline and anticipated milestones for 2022 in the near future.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.79 percent and weekly performance of -37.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -89.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CRTX reached to a volume of 5310815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRTX shares is $64.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cortexyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Cortexyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cortexyme Inc. is set at 1.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.90. With this latest performance, CRTX shares dropped by -50.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.04 for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 47.94 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CRTX is now -54.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, CRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,077,000 per employee.Cortexyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cortexyme Inc. go to 18.30%.

There are presently around $173 million, or 59.10% of CRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,953,595, which is approximately 4.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,486,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.59 million in CRTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $26.96 million in CRTX stock with ownership of nearly 8.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cortexyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTX] by around 1,583,330 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 860,408 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,647,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,090,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,084 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 591,756 shares during the same period.