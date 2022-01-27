Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Revenue clocked in at $879.10 million, down -33.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price plunged by -4.80 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Outlook on February 10, 2022.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on February 10, 2022 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results and the longer term outlook for the company.

Q4 2021 Conference Call and WebcastDate: February 10, 2022Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ETDuration: 60 minutesLive Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (833) 950-0062Participant Passcode: 689359Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

A sum of 5279164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $15.95 and dropped to a low of $14.4417 until finishing in the latest session at $14.49.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.51. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $33.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.90. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -34.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.19 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 23.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $1,521 million, or 76.00% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,427,550, which is approximately -2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,996,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.81 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.9 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 10,485,909 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,243,575 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 87,222,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,952,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,764,974 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,314 shares during the same period.