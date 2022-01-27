BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] moved down -3.45: Why It’s Important

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] loss -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that BiondVax to Present at Edison Group’s Open House Conference.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it is presenting at the Edison Open House: Global Healthcare 2022 conference.

BiondVax’s presentation is currently available on-demand via the conference portal at https://www.edisongroup.com/edison-open-house-global-healthcare-2022.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. represents 14.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.04 million with the latest information. BVXV stock price has been found in the range of $1.38 to $1.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, BVXV reached a trading volume of 5041860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for BVXV stock

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, BVXV shares dropped by -39.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8663, while it was recorded at 1.4580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4634 for the last 200 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -111.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.87. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$61,687 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 79,440, which is approximately -0.813% of the company’s market cap and around 42.53% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 45,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in BVXV stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $52000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly 10.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 57,081 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 114,098 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 83,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,769 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 107,209 shares during the same period.