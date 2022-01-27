Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $62

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -1.67% or -1.02 points to close at $60.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3918375 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that PIZZA HUT® AND BEYOND MEAT® STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP WITH DEBUT OF BEYOND ITALIAN SAUSAGE™ CRUMBLES AT LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE.

Following a successful test, Pizza Hut Canada is adding Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent menu item to meet growing consumer demand for plant-based protein.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To celebrate this expanded launch, the two leading brands are offering Canadians everywhere a chance to win a free Great Beyond pizza when they share their “little flexes” on Instagram .

It opened the trading session at $62.9765, the shares rose to $64.55 and dropped to $59.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded -52.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 3918375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $72.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.56, while it was recorded at 61.38 for the last single week of trading, and 108.42 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $2,298 million, or 60.80% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,471,482, which is approximately -1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,991,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.47 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $164.14 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 101.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,446,476 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 2,516,669 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 27,583,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,547,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,221 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 771,005 shares during the same period.