Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $28

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] traded at a high on 01/26/22, posting a 4.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.06. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Bakkt Selected by Nexo to Securely Custody Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, today announced a partnership with leading regulated digital assets institution Nexo, to custody cryptocurrency assets in the Bakkt Warehouse, the company’s regulated custodian, which allows for safe and secure storage of bitcoin and Ethereum.

“The cryptocurrency market continues to expand at a robust pace, leading reputable crypto companies to diversify custody of assets. We are pleased that Nexo has chosen the Bakkt Warehouse as a trusted solution,” said Dan O’Prey, Chief Product Officer, Crypto at Bakkt. “As we build upon our partnerships with businesses and expand our network of operations and revenue, secure custody continues to be a pillar of Bakkt’s strategy, leveraging state-of-the-art physical and cyber security, institutional grade technology and governance, and backed by insurance.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12645000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at 13.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.96%.

The market cap for BKKT stock reached $1.23 billion, with 25.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.44M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 12645000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.47. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -59.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.19 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $55 million, or 34.60% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $4.76 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 6,371,708 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,201,365 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,495,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,068,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,690,196 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,236,914 shares during the same period.