Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 0.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] closed the trading session at $21.26 on 01/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.715, while the highest price level was $21.37. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering.

Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on January 18, 2022. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2021, which became effective automatically upon filing. On January 12, 2022, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $22.05 per share.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for this offering. Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, J.P. Morgan, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Academy Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Loop Capital Markets, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 4304407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

ARCC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,898 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,198,781, which is approximately 1.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,033,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.7 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $118.44 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

289 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 19,493,363 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 6,436,807 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 112,707,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,637,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,108,182 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,142,556 shares during the same period.