Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Reiterated by Barclays analyst, price target now $180

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.02%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Vincent Roche to Succeed Ray Stata as Chair of Analog Devices in 2022.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO Vincent Roche as Chair of the Board, effective as of the date of ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Roche will succeed Ray Stata, who has served as Chair of the Board since 1973 and will become only the second Chair in ADI’s history. Stata will stand for reelection as a director at ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“Vince has shown remarkable leadership of ADI as our President and CEO. We are certain that this appointment strengthens his ability to continue his leadership of ADI, as the Company continues to develop even more complete, high-performance solutions for our customers,” Stata said. “Since its inception in 1965, ADI has remained at the forefront of breakthrough innovation and technological advancements, and I am confident that the Company will continue on this trajectory with Vince as our Chair.”.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock rose by 8.33%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.02. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.22 billion, with 525.33 million shares outstanding and 523.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 5705890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $207.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 119 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 66.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.64, while it was recorded at 159.03 for the last single week of trading, and 168.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.78%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,901 million, or 88.40% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,832,256, which is approximately -7.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,693,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.81 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.88 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -10.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 29,646,800 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 73,167,759 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 365,186,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,001,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,575,827 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 26,901,715 shares during the same period.