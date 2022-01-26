William Blair slashes price target on Shopify Inc. [SHOP] – find out why.

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] traded at a low on 01/25/22, posting a -4.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $892.39. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Shopify Merchants Understood the Assignment, Smashing Black Friday / Cyber Monday Records with $6.3 Billion in Sales.

Merchants worldwide more than double pre-pandemic sales from 2019.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2021) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, announced today a record-setting Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend with sales of $6.3* billion globally from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Cyber Monday in California. This is a 23% increase in sales from the more than $5.1 billion reported for Shopify’s 2020 Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend, and more than double our merchants’ sales from the same holiday shopping weekend in 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4571484 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shopify Inc. stands at 13.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.44%.

The market cap for SHOP stock reached $130.08 billion, with 125.07 million shares outstanding and 113.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 4571484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $1595.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1770, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 85.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 283.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

How has SHOP stock performed recently?

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.39. With this latest performance, SHOP shares dropped by -38.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.68 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,358.84, while it was recorded at 953.58 for the last single week of trading, and 1,381.55 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 25.14%.

Insider trade positions for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $70,737 million, or 71.00% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,034,734, which is approximately 1.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,450,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.36 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 9.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

628 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 3,936,863 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 3,110,556 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 68,325,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,373,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,570 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 514,811 shares during the same period.