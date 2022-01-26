why Walmart Inc. [WMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $168.66

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] traded at a high on 01/24/22, posting a 0.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $140.20. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Walmart Selects Olive Branch, MS for New Fulfillment Center, Opening Spring 2022.

1,000,000+ square-foot Fulfillment Center is the retailer’s first in the state of Mississippi and will create approximately 250 permanent supply chain jobs in the Memphis, Tennessee region.

Today, Walmart announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce business — the facility will be a 1,000,000+ square-foot fulfillment center, which is located at 10480 Marina Drive and is set to open in Spring 2022. The new Olive Branch-based facility will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9499717 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walmart Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.57%.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $391.76 billion, with 2.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 9499717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $168.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $156 to $166, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on WMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.44, while it was recorded at 141.61 for the last single week of trading, and 142.67 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.82 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.15. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $121,306 million, or 32.10% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,248,851, which is approximately -4.632% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,352,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.95 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.97 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,291 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 50,712,637 shares. Additionally, 1,023 investors decreased positions by around 37,429,387 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 777,155,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,297,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,258,089 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,986,856 shares during the same period.