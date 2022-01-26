why Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.75

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] closed the trading session at $10.48. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.21 percent and weekly performance of -5.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 5022849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,220 million, or 45.30% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 51,625,212, which is approximately 4.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 34,832,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.15 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $268.24 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -3.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 18,994,756 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,844,296 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 280,650,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,489,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,824,878 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,190 shares during the same period.