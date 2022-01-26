why MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.56

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $9.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Viad Corp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call.

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. They will be joined by Pursuit President David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 96.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $855.78 million with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $8.985 to $10.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 7777188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 295.10.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.11. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 20.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $587 million, or 70.90% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,698,018, which is approximately 10.649% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 4,539,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.08 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.69 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 19.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 15,734,840 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,017,957 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,591,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,343,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,281,893 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,704,225 shares during the same period.