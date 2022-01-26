why Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.25

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $31.52 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Juniper Differentiates With New AI-Driven SD-WAN Capabilities, Making the WAN Edge Even Easier to Deploy, Manage and Secure.

Full Session Smart Routing operations now delivered via Mist AI and cloud, with enhanced security and additional SSR capabilities available via new cloud-ready appliances.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure AI-driven networks, today announced that customers and partners can now fully deploy, configure and operate the company’s unique Session Smart Router (SSR) technology via the Mist cloud and AI engine. This represents a major step forward in the Juniper AI-driven enterprise across wired access, wireless access and SD-WAN domains. In addition, Juniper has expanded the already robust security capabilities of the Juniper SSR portfolio with enhanced IDS/IPS and URL filtering capabilities and made it easier to get SSR up and running with new cloud-ready appliances with Zero Touch Provisioning. With these new AI-driven SD-WAN capabilities brought to market, Juniper has raised the bar for ease of deployment, secure operations and troubleshooting in WAN edge environments.

Juniper Networks Inc. represents 324.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.39 billion with the latest information. JNPR stock price has been found in the range of $30.81 to $31.9532.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 5533372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $42, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 26 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.34, while it was recorded at 32.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,665 million, or 96.00% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 45,877,993, which is approximately -1.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,068,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 20,566,076 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 24,153,587 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 254,595,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,315,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,239,868 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,894,417 shares during the same period.