why Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.60

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] gained 16.02% or 2.8 points to close at $20.28 with a heavy trading volume of 9110848 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Allscripts Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and New Share Repurchase Program.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $390 million and $395 million.

It opened the trading session at $19.00, the shares rose to $20.63 and dropped to $18.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDRX points out that the company has recorded 17.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MDRX reached to a volume of 9110848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for MDRX stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now -2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.00. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $2,215 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,818,383, which is approximately -11.031% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,375,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.8 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $186.68 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 5,608,652 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 14,925,341 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 106,200,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,734,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,848 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,776 shares during the same period.