Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -5.07% on the last trading session, reaching $263.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Snowflake Announces Support for ITAR Compliance on Microsoft Azure Government and AWS GovCloud.

Federal agencies can unlock value from sensitive and critical data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it supports compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) through the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC). ITAR is a set of US regulations and controls related to the import, export, and re-export of defense-related articles and services, including technical data, as promulgated through the United States Munitions List (USML).

Snowflake Inc. represents 303.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.74 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $257.78 to $278.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 4553870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $383.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $393 to $367, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on SNOW stock. On December 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 299 to 470.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 19.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 2986.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -24.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.78, while it was recorded at 274.06 for the last single week of trading, and 291.09 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $56,931 million, or 69.20% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,658,449, which is approximately -10.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 21,037,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.67 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 13.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 41,142,713 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 23,066,960 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 140,945,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,154,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,169,925 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,259 shares during the same period.