Wall Street Analyst Initiated T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that T-Mobile’s 5G Leadership Increases in Opensignal’s Latest Study.

Opensignal’s January 2022 5G Experience Report shows T-Mobile increased its lead over competitors in 5G speeds and availability.

Experts have spoken: more than 20 reports from third-party testing firms in the last year confirm T-Mobile is tops in 5G speed and coverage.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock dropped by -19.59%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.89. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.16 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 592.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 6061128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $167.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $151 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 113.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.88, while it was recorded at 104.68 for the last single week of trading, and 129.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 41.03%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,869 million, or 41.90% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately -42.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,438,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.42 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 45,470,603 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 86,502,400 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 420,011,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,984,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,560,008 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,388,910 shares during the same period.