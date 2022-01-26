VEON Ltd. [VEON] Is Currently 2.22 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on January 24, 2022 that VEON announces dates for quarterly results.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, notes that we have updated our financial calendar and will publish its quarterly financial results on the following dates.

A sum of 5611959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. VEON Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.32 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

The one-year VEON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.08. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON Stock Performance Analysis:

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.86 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7078, while it was recorded at 1.4300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8618 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEON Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $575 million, or 26.00% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 56,943,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.87 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $60.63 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 8.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 71,295,268 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 17,291,470 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 337,687,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,274,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,371,533 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 726,473 shares during the same period.