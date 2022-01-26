Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.87 billion, up 6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] traded at a high on 01/25/22, posting a 15.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.50. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Turquoise Hill Announces Start of Oyu Tolgoi Underground Mine, Renewed Partnership with the Government of Mongolia and a Comprehensive Funding Arrangement for its World Class Oyu Tolgoi Mine.

Decision follows successful negotiations resulting in a renewed partnership with the Government of Mongolia.

Agreement with Rio Tinto on an amended and restated Heads of Agreement providing a comprehensive funding arrangement to address the Company’s estimated funding requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5429894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for TRQ stock reached $3.88 billion, with 201.23 million shares outstanding and 98.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TRQ reached a trading volume of 5429894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TRQ shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

How has TRQ stock performed recently?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, TRQ shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.68.

Return on Total Capital for TRQ is now 1.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, TRQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] managed to generate an average of $176,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

There are presently around $1,039 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,717,925, which is approximately -1.847% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 11,505,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.73 million in TRQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $73.8 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 3,045,436 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,402,876 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 61,362,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,810,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,414 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 758,893 shares during the same period.