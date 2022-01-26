STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $37

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] traded at a low on 01/25/22, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.53. The company report on December 15, 2021 that STORE Capital Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4469748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of STORE Capital Corporation stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $8.46 billion, with 271.27 million shares outstanding and 270.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 4469748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $37.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has STOR stock performed recently?

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.58, while it was recorded at 31.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.60 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.32.

Return on Total Capital for STOR is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.99. Additionally, STOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] managed to generate an average of $1,998,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

Insider trade positions for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $7,084 million, or 86.40% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,105,747, which is approximately 0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,749,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.62 million in STOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $755.4 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 6,666,120 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 8,945,316 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 213,334,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,945,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693,759 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 674,601 shares during the same period.