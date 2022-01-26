Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $60

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.43 during the day while it closed the day at $54.12. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Reminder: Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, January 24, 2022. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday January 25, 2022 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and President, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.973.528.0011 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company’s website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 44181. The audio replay link will be available on the company’s website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 30, 2022. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company’s website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock has also loss -9.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLD stock has declined by -19.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.41% and lost -12.81% year-on date.

The market cap for STLD stock reached $11.66 billion, with 202.45 million shares outstanding and 188.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 5835030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $77.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

STLD stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, STLD shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.56, while it was recorded at 55.44 for the last single week of trading, and 61.98 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.21. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for STLD is now 12.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.48. Additionally, STLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] managed to generate an average of $57,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 36.32%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,618 million, or 85.10% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,037,008, which is approximately -7.07% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,221,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in STLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $473.2 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 21.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 10,230,144 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 14,981,555 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 132,334,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,546,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,255,000 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,824 shares during the same period.