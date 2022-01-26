Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] moved up 46.23: Why It’s Important

Sierra Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SRRA] traded at a high on 01/25/22, posting a 46.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.68. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Sierra Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering targeted therapies for rare cancers, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Sierra Oncology intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15.0 million of additional shares of its common stock. Sierra Oncology intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepare for potential commercialization of momelotinib, clinical development activities of its other product candidates, research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates, working capital, and capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cantor are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital, Oppenheimer & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the proposed offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33713958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sierra Oncology Inc. stands at 15.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.67%.

The market cap for SRRA stock reached $381.25 million, with 13.67 million shares outstanding and 5.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.10K shares, SRRA reached a trading volume of 33713958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRA shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sierra Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SRRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Oncology Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1906.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

How has SRRA stock performed recently?

Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.57. With this latest performance, SRRA shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 18.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.18 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21647.00. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26967.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRRA is now -70.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.39. Additionally, SRRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sierra Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]

There are presently around $165 million, or 79.40% of SRRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRRA stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,917,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,477,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.91 million in SRRA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $20.38 million in SRRA stock with ownership of nearly 28.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sierra Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Sierra Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SRRA] by around 1,794,981 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 186,341 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,669,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,650,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRRA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 322,317 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 88,938 shares during the same period.