Seaport Research Partners lifts V.F. Corporation [VFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $66.51 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Your Old Timberland Boots Can Now Become Your New Timberland Boots.

Timberloop, a program that launches today, will take back old boots and clothing to be refurbished or recycled into new products, as the company goes all in on circularity.

V.F. Corporation represents 391.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.60 billion with the latest information. VFC stock price has been found in the range of $65.442 to $67.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 6095108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $83.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $86 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 419.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.02, while it was recorded at 67.91 for the last single week of trading, and 76.96 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 45.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $25,158 million, or 86.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,557,135, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,957,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,016,896 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 19,152,992 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 327,796,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,966,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,008,286 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,717,118 shares during the same period.