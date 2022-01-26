Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] – find out why.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] traded at a low on 01/25/22, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.87. The company report on January 20, 2022 that People’s United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, subject to and conditioned upon the effective time of the merger between the Company and M&T Bank Corporation not occurring prior to the close of business on March 1, 2022. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

People’s United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company with approximately $65 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7239574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of People’s United Financial Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for PBCT stock reached $8.41 billion, with 421.40 million shares outstanding and 419.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 7239574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]?

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86.

How has PBCT stock performed recently?

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.57. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.06. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 10.74%.

Insider trade positions for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $5,906 million, or 74.30% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 55,337,678, which is approximately 15.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,073,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.76 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $672.12 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -0.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 31,983,619 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 27,626,259 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 247,652,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,262,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,365,070 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,692,727 shares during the same period.