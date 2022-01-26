RBC Capital Mkts lifts Stellantis N.V. [STLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -3.49 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Save the Date: Tonale World Premiere – La Metamorfosi.

“La Metamorfosi” has begun. Alfa Romeo is pleased to invite you to attend the Tonale digital world premiere on February 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST. www.alfaromeousa.com.

Alfa Romeo Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo’s “la meccanica delle emozioni” (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

A sum of 6230269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Stellantis N.V. shares reached a high of $19.035 and dropped to a low of $18.46 until finishing in the latest session at $18.80.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.33. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +10.92. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.05. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,172 million, or 52.63% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.01% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 112,452,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $2.1 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 85.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 146,960,305 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 36,332,573 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 852,240,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,035,533,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,561,237 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,340,658 shares during the same period.