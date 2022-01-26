Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell -30.65% so far this year. What now?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.94%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that As COVID Rages, U.S Workers Anxious for a Long-Term Plan.

61% of employees no longer think there will be a “return to normal” when it comes to work and wish their employer would make plans accordingly.

A majority (71%) of U.S. workers said they don’t think COVID is ever going away. And 39% said they wish their employers would stop waiting to make permanent office-return policies based on a “return to normal” they believe will never come, according to new research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM).

The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.42. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.14 billion, with 515.21 million shares outstanding and 108.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 7106683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $50.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 613.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -30.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.54 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.54, while it was recorded at 25.87 for the last single week of trading, and 38.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,058 million, or 72.90% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,736,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,553,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.22 million in XM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $112.55 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -7.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 10,813,778 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,335,668 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 60,120,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,270,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,205,577 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,474 shares during the same period.