Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $105

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] plunged by -$2.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $102.99 during the day while it closed the day at $100.58. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. to Redeem 2.625% Notes Due 2022.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) (“PMI”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 2.625% Notes due February 18, 2022 (the “Notes”) on January 18, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PM22A” and have been assigned CUSIP No. 718172 BZ1 and ISIN No. US718172BZ15. As of December 13, 2021, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding. On the Redemption Date, PMI will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock has also loss -2.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PM stock has inclined by 3.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.55% and gained 5.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PM stock reached $155.22 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 8842333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.18, while it was recorded at 101.75 for the last single week of trading, and 97.16 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.05%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120,230 million, or 75.90% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,442,705, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,929,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.52 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 35,824,658 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 39,625,664 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 1,092,738,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,168,188,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,621 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,471 shares during the same period.