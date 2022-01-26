Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Stock trading around $19.39 per share: What’s Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $19.39 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that THE GAUGE: NIELSEN’S MONTHLY TOTAL TV AND STREAMING SNAPSHOT FOR DECEMBER.

Streaming reaches all-time weekly high in December, and takes 33% of total TV share during the week of Christmas, according to The Gauge.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that The Gauge, its monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, revealed that streaming in the U.S. reached a new all-time weekly high of over 183 billion minutes of video in December 2021, giving over-the-top platforms a record-breaking 33% share of total TV viewing during the week of Christmas.

Nielsen Holdings plc represents 358.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.07 billion with the latest information. NLSN stock price has been found in the range of $18.495 to $19.505.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 5152702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $25.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NLSN stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NLSN shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for NLSN stock

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 19.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.59 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $7,236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,244,759, which is approximately 0.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.83 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $622.17 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 51,245,794 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 29,549,965 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 297,251,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,047,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,681,899 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 18,792,352 shares during the same period.