New Street slashes price target on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] – find out why.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] loss -1.24% or -0.32 points to close at $25.47 with a heavy trading volume of 4440930 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Trip.com Group Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai today:.

1. as a special resolution, THAT the Chinese name “攜程集團有限公司” be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company; and.

It opened the trading session at $25.14, the shares rose to $25.73 and dropped to $25.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded -2.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 4440930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $34.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.29.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.82, while it was recorded at 25.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $10,682 million, or 68.90% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,414,087, which is approximately 25.609% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 42,219,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $554.69 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 67,080,031 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 67,596,177 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 279,512,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,188,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,863,871 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 19,171,890 shares during the same period.