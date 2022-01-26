Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Is Currently 25.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.32 during the day while it closed the day at $1.17. The company report on January 25, 2022 that FDA Clears MindMed IND for MM-120 in Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

– FDA clearance leads to first commercial IND for LSD, enabling initiation of Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 in early 2022 –

.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies for the treatment of brain-based disorders, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared MindMed’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application, allowing the Company’s Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) to proceed.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock has also gained 13.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNMD stock has declined by -51.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.64% and lost -15.22% year-on date.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $492.27 million, with 420.74 million shares outstanding and 371.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 41823357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97.

MNMD stock trade performance evaluation

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -30.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6455, while it was recorded at 1.0133 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6367 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 10.98% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,681,997, which is approximately 6.36% of the company’s market cap and around 15.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,634,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.71 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly 7.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 8,931,180 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,393,200 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 33,660,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,984,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,989 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 446,395 shares during the same period.