MetLife Inc. [MET] Revenue clocked in at $70.41 billion, up 4.70% YTD: What’s Next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.05%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that MetLife, Zurich Complete $3.5bn Longevity Reinsurance Transaction.

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”), announced today it has completed a significant longevity reinsurance transaction involving an unnamed U.K. pension scheme, using an independent U.K. regulated insurer, Zurich Assurance Ltd. (“Zurich”) as intermediary. The transaction, which was completed in Q4 2021, was MetLife’s first longevity swap of U.K. pension scheme liabilities. Aon was the lead adviser to the scheme for the transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company will provide reinsurance for longevity risk associated with approximately $3.5 billion of pension liabilities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We are pleased MetLife has been selected to reinsure these obligations. As MetLife’s first pension scheme longevity swap transaction, this marks an important milestone in the evolution of our U.K. longevity reinsurance business and highlights MetLife’s focus on innovation to meet the customers’ needs,” said Jay Wang, senior vice president and head of Risk Solutions with MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions business.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock rose by 30.57%. The one-year MetLife Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.75 billion, with 854.90 million shares outstanding and 710.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 5572732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $74.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $74 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $75, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.91, while it was recorded at 65.93 for the last single week of trading, and 62.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 8.52%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,776 million, or 76.30% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,182,879, which is approximately 4.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,061,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.77 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,917,462 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 47,997,176 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 545,481,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,396,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,880,593 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,514 shares during the same period.