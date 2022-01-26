Market cap of Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] reaches 6.27B – now what?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] closed the trading session at $8.82 on 01/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.50, while the highest price level was $8.92. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Vipshop Updates Business Outlook for Fourth Quarter 2021.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today provided updated business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company now expects its total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be between RMB34.0 billion and RMB35.8 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of approximately 5% to 0%. This is revised from the previous outlook of total net revenue between RMB35.8 billion and RMB37.6 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company’s latest view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.00 percent and weekly performance of -4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 4994795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 22 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.98 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.71. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $113,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 6.76%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,990 million, or 61.40% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 28,525,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,688,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.03 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.73 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 2.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 107,950,985 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 82,033,219 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 151,323,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,307,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,248,626 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 30,493,002 shares during the same period.