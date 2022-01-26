Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 58.53M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] traded at a high on 01/24/22, posting a 38.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.72. The company report on January 24, 2022 that ShiftPixy Announces Launch of Robust NFT Gamification Loyalty Program.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the development of a robust non-fungible token (NFT) gamification loyalty program, with plans to release it in 2022 as the Company prepares for the launch of its Ghost Kitchen food brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005031/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53939731 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ShiftPixy Inc. stands at 31.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.67%.

The market cap for PIXY stock reached $58.53 million, with 35.95 million shares outstanding and 15.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 53939731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 114.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9769, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6538 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 268,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.33 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 73.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 3,183,384 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 205,888 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 576,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,965,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,023 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 159,571 shares during the same period.