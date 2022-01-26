Market cap of Cloudflare Inc. [NET] reaches 31.66B – now what?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] closed the trading session at $93.28 on 01/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.11, while the highest price level was $94.43. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 9501812.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.06 percent and weekly performance of -6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, NET reached to a volume of 9734164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $174.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on NET stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NET shares from 226 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 9.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

NET stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.31, while it was recorded at 92.64 for the last single week of trading, and 123.58 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,369 million, or 85.60% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,002,733, which is approximately 1.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 28,372,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in NET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.47 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 22,072,325 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 19,264,877 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 177,392,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,729,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,155,527 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 757,122 shares during the same period.