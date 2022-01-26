Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] gaining to $275. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at -$1.24. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 26. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:.

A sum of 13753769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.00M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $204.80 and dropped to a low of $192.51 until finishing in the latest session at $204.20.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.46.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $224 to $272. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BA stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 252 to 279.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 7.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.45, while it was recorded at 213.18 for the last single week of trading, and 223.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64,579 million, or 53.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,855,318, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,917,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.3 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 905 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 15,051,377 shares. Additionally, 989 investors decreased positions by around 14,964,063 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 284,327,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,342,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,174,589 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 1,913,033 shares during the same period.