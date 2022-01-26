Market Analysts see PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gaining to $98. Time to buy?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] gained 3.07% or 2.8 points to close at $93.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4732153 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that PACCAR Achieves Very Good Annual Revenues and Net Income.

PACCAR Parts and PACCAR Financial Services Achieve Record Profits.

“PACCAR reported very good annual revenues and net income in 2021,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s results reflect record aftermarket parts and financial services profits. Customer demand for the new Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks introduced in 2021 is very strong. Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF delivered 47,600 trucks in the fourth quarter, 45% higher than in the third quarter, reflecting an improvement in the global supply chain. I am very proud of our employees who have delivered outstanding trucks and transportation solutions to our customers while demonstrating the highest commitment to health and safety.”.

It opened the trading session at $91.54, the shares rose to $96.00 and dropped to $87.635, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 12.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 4732153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $98.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $89 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.86, while it was recorded at 92.62 for the last single week of trading, and 87.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.88 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.93.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.86. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $49,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 30.19%.

There are presently around $19,922 million, or 65.60% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,148,696, which is approximately 19.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,918,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 24,481,636 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 24,233,179 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 169,850,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,565,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,080,303 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,337,375 shares during the same period.